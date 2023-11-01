Emergency Pod: AI Executive Order!

Biden just dropped a 50 page executive order that's going to make the world safe for AI, hopefully? To discuss the sprawling EO we've brought on three CNAS analysts, Vivek Chilukuri, Bill Drexel and Tim Fist.
We touch on:
Immigration and federal hiring
If AI + bio can ever be a safe thing
What's going to happen to cloud access
What are the hoops you'll need to jump through to train GPT5 and whether they're enough
What to do about open source
Why Jordan just wants to be an AI czar
RSVP to the Los Angeles meetup! https://partiful.com/e/SgjdajUSrD1aEOOrVgXk
Outro music (yea I was not going to impose Devo on you all): The B Tune by Bela Fleck https://open.spotify.com/track/6h6vvG1t4xtfP9lkOKzBTv?si=6ec3f32629bd46a2
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