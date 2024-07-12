EMERGENCY POD: Biden and Shakespeare

How can Shakespeare help explain the dynamics we're seeing around Biden today?

We get into King Lear, Richard II, Macbeth and Coriolanus to illustrate themes on conniving courtiers, political marriages, and politicians facing the end.

Joining us today: Eliot Cohen, author of The Hollow Crown, two dramaturgs Drew Lichtenberg and Kate Pitt, as well as actor Phil Schneider.

Kate's substack: https://shakespearenews.substack.com/

Phil's still looking for an agent! Reach out to me jordan@chinatalk.media to connect with him!

Outtro music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEqnXNsAFL8

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices