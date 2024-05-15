EMERGENCY POD: Biden's Electric Curtain

Brad Setser of CFR talks Biden's new tariffs!

Earlier podcast deep dive on Chinese EV policy: ChinaTalk: Why Chinese EVs Will Take Over the World on Apple Podcasts

Earlier podcast on the deep history of US trade policy: ChinaTalk: Tarriffs, taxes, and trade: Doug Irwin on ChinaEconTalk on Apple Podcasts

Brad's paper: Power and Financial Interdependence (ifri.org)

Outtro Music: Golden Earring's Radar Love

Here's a fun playlist on the best car songs: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6l0sSAdFwyCH1yzQX2IrKQ?si=fb3b8fdd29644631

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