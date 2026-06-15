Emergency Pod: Claude Fable Fried + What's Going on at BIS?

Chris McGuire, former civil servant in State and the Biden White House now at CFR, talk about the export control craziness of these past two weeks.

We discuss:

The 5:21 PM letter that took the world's most powerful model offline

Why the "let it rip" administration pivoted to mandatory AI regulation overnight

The incoherent export-control regime: regs that still say one thing while policy says another

The overseas-subsidiary loophole, the Sunday emergency fix, and the foundry gap still left open

outtro music: https://suno.com/s/UVeDiboPyj0jvIgO

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