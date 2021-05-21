Emergency Pod! Endless Frontier Act Butchered!

The Endless Frontier Act, the most important piece of legislation no one's heard of, got blown to bits in committee this week. Sam Hammond of the Niskanen Center joins to discuss.

My recent coverage in the ChinaTalk newsletter https://chinatalk.substack.com/p/endless-frontier-the-most-important

Sam's coverage: https://www.niskanencenter.org/how-congress-ruined-the-endless-frontier-act/

Outtro Music: Live As You Like by (my new favorite artist) Takayan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85NA-prJZJE

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