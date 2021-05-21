ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Emergency Pod! Endless Frontier Act Butchered!
0:00
-16:54

Emergency Pod! Endless Frontier Act Butchered!

The Endless Frontier Act, the most important piece of legislation no one's heard of, got blown to bits in committee this week. Sam Hammond of the Niskanen Center joins to discuss. My recent coverage in the ChinaTalk newsletter Sam's coverage:...
Jordan Schneider

The Endless Frontier Act, the most important piece of legislation no one's heard of, got blown to bits in committee this week. Sam Hammond of the Niskanen Center joins to discuss. 

My recent coverage in the ChinaTalk newsletter https://chinatalk.substack.com/p/endless-frontier-the-most-important 

Sam's coverage: https://www.niskanencenter.org/how-congress-ruined-the-endless-frontier-act/ 

Outtro Music: Live As You Like by (my new favorite artist) Takayan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85NA-prJZJE

Get bonus content on Patreon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture