ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
EMERGENCY POD: H20s to China + 15% with Chris Miller and Lennart
0:00
-1:11:10

EMERGENCY POD: H20s to China + 15% with Chris Miller and Lennart

Jordan Schneider

So we're selling AI chips to China now. Chris Miller, author of Chip Wars, and Lennart Heim at RAND join to discuss:

  • What are the tradeoffs involved in selling

  • Why China is talking like they don't even want the H20s

  • Why selling HBM and semiconductor manufacturing equipment might be an even bigger deal than Nvidia chips

Check out the Horizon Fellowship to work in DC on emerging tech policy issues like AI chip export controls! https://horizonpublicservice.org/applications-open-for-2026-horizon-fellowship-cohort/

Outtro Music: It's a Shame, The Spinners, 1970

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRQQudHLi0A&ab_channel=TheSpinners-Topic

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