ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
EMERGENCY POD: How will the CCP respond to the protests?
0:00
-40:01

EMERGENCY POD: How will the CCP respond to the protests?

Jordan Schneider

Ling Li, lecturer at the University of Vienna, comes on the pod to discuss:

  • The origins and evolution of Covid Zero

  • Different paths the CCP could take to cracking down

  • What the protests tell us about modern China

Intro sounds: https://twitter.com/renminwansui5/status/1597064778543157250

Outtro sounds: https://twitter.com/whyyoutouzhele/status/1597225385728827392

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