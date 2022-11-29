EMERGENCY POD: How will the CCP respond to the protests?

Ling Li, lecturer at the University of Vienna, comes on the pod to discuss:

The origins and evolution of Covid Zero

Different paths the CCP could take to cracking down

What the protests tell us about modern China

Intro sounds: https://twitter.com/renminwansui5/status/1597064778543157250

Outtro sounds: https://twitter.com/whyyoutouzhele/status/1597225385728827392

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