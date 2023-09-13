EMERGENCY POD: Huawei's Breakthrough, the Technical, Industrial and Strategic Implications

Huawei’s breakthrough Kirin 9000s: what is it, why is it a big deal, and what if anything should the US do about it? Joining me, I have on two fantastic semiconductor analysis, Doug O'Laughlin of Fabricated Knowledge and Dylan Patel of SemiAnalysis. We get into:

How this chip illustrates Chinese engineering excellence and the porous nature of the current export control regime

Why we can expect AI chips on par with the A100 coming out of China in the next two years

What steps the US government could take to tighten export controls and set back the Chinese semiconductor ecosystem

How China has come to dominate both the lagging edge and the EV space

Here's my piece on the topic: https://www.chinatalk.media/p/huaweis-breakthrough-the-strategic

And here's Dylan's: https://www.semianalysis.com/p/china-ai-and-semiconductors-rise

Outtro music: 潮州土狗 - 50元的檳榔 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjl2qabfSNs

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