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EMERGENCY POD: Huawei's Breakthrough, the Technical, Industrial and Strategic Implications
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EMERGENCY POD: Huawei's Breakthrough, the Technical, Industrial and Strategic Implications

Jordan Schneider

Huawei’s breakthrough Kirin 9000s: what is it, why is it a big deal, and what if anything should the US do about it? Joining me, I have on two fantastic semiconductor analysis, Doug O'Laughlin of Fabricated Knowledge and Dylan Patel of SemiAnalysis. We get into:

  • How this chip illustrates Chinese engineering excellence and the porous nature of the current export control regime

  • Why we can expect AI chips on par with the A100 coming out of China in the next two years

  • What steps the US government could take to tighten export controls and set back the Chinese semiconductor ecosystem

  • How China has come to dominate both the lagging edge and the EV space

Here's my piece on the topic: https://www.chinatalk.media/p/huaweis-breakthrough-the-strategic

And here's Dylan's: https://www.semianalysis.com/p/china-ai-and-semiconductors-rise

Outtro music: 潮州土狗 - 50元的檳榔 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjl2qabfSNs

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