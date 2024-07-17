EMERGENCY POD: JD Vance's Economics + How to SPR Critical Minerals + Policy Entrepreneurship

What does JD think about currency, tariffs, and industrial policy?

How has the Strategic Patroleum Reserve evolved into new relevance with some fun new powers over the past few years, and how can America take lessons from this success and apply them to addressing critical minerals?

And what secrets of policy entrepreneurship can Arnab teach me?

To discuss we have on Arnab Datta of Employ America and Matt Klein of The Overshoot podcast.

Plus we get some parent corner!

Outtro music: Melody by Ash Island (matched my mood of wanting to scream things I don't understand) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHWWGm0nxYk

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