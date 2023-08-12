"Emergency" Pod: Outbound Investment Screening!

Emily Benson (CSIS) and Martin Chorzempa (PIIE) come on to discuss the new executive order and Treasury's ANRPM (advanced notice of proposed rulemaking) on novel outbound investment screening rules on AI, quantum and semis.

Treasury document: https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/206/Treasury-ANPRM.pdf

Outtro music: 水碾河南三街 LSGCsikoriot https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Wzz1Deafh8

Midjourney: used this 18th century Japanese woodprint and prompted it with "quantum semiconductor"

https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/55371

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