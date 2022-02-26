ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Emergency Pod: Russia and Cyber Operations
0:00
-24:48

Emergency Pod: Russia and Cyber Operations

<p>Justin Sherman of the Atlantic Council joins to discuss </p><ul><li>Putin's history of cyber operations</li><li>How he sees the current state of play</li><li>What is Putin thinking about as he considers escalating in the cyber domain</li><li>The tradeo
Jordan Schneider

Justin Sherman of the Atlantic Council joins to discuss

  • Putin's history of cyber operations

  • How he sees the current state of play

  • What is Putin thinking about as he considers escalating in the cyber domain

  • The tradeoffs of various policy choices facing American and Europeans leaders thinking about more aggressive offensive cyber operations

Please consider making a donation at https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/faq/#menu

Outtro music: KALUSH - Не маринуй https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqG2pkbRgr8&list=PLQCynOki8DRB9hWY1WiAV03bXcjrV3Txd

Get bonus content on Patreon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture