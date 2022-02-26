Emergency Pod: Russia and Cyber Operations

Justin Sherman of the Atlantic Council joins to discuss
Putin's history of cyber operations
How he sees the current state of play
What is Putin thinking about as he considers escalating in the cyber domain
The tradeoffs of various policy choices facing American and Europeans leaders thinking about more aggressive offensive cyber operations
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Outtro music: KALUSH - Не маринуй https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqG2pkbRgr8&list=PLQCynOki8DRB9hWY1WiAV03bXcjrV3Txd
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