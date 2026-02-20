ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Emergency Pod: SCOTUS Scraps Tariffs!
0:00
-34:02

Emergency Pod: SCOTUS Scraps Tariffs!

Jordan Schneider

Peter Harrell drops in, attorney who served in the Obama and Biden admins and submitted a brief in this case

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture