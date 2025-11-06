ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
EMERGENCY POD: Tariffs on Trial
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-1:20:31

EMERGENCY POD: Tariffs on Trial

Jordan Schneider

Peter Harrell and Oren Cass join the show to talk IEEPA at the Supreme Court and broader US grand strategy towards China.

03:01 IEPA Tariffs and Their Implications

17:27 Reciprocity and Trade Agreements

20:13 USMCA and Fortress North America

39:01 Decoupling from China: A Strategic Perspective

43:41 Trump's Economic Approach to China

47:48 The Chips Debate: National Security and Economic Interests

01:05:24 Reflections on Political Discourse and Legal Arguments

01:16:17 a ridiculous suno song

We discuss Oren's 'Grand Strategy of Reciprocity' https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/grand-strategy-reciprocity and 'Stop Selling the Rope' essays https://americancompass.org/stop-selling-the-rope/

Outtro music: Suno does Hamilton for this case https://suno.com/s/xPRkTjq5KQ4MPXLb

Peter's amicus brief: https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-1287/380641/20251024173045050_24-1287%2025-150%20Amicus%20Brief.pdf

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