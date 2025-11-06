EMERGENCY POD: Tariffs on Trial

Peter Harrell and Oren Cass join the show to talk IEEPA at the Supreme Court and broader US grand strategy towards China.
03:01 IEPA Tariffs and Their Implications
17:27 Reciprocity and Trade Agreements
20:13 USMCA and Fortress North America
39:01 Decoupling from China: A Strategic Perspective
43:41 Trump's Economic Approach to China
47:48 The Chips Debate: National Security and Economic Interests
01:05:24 Reflections on Political Discourse and Legal Arguments
01:16:17 a ridiculous suno song
We discuss Oren's 'Grand Strategy of Reciprocity' https://www.foreignaffairs.com/united-states/grand-strategy-reciprocity and 'Stop Selling the Rope' essays https://americancompass.org/stop-selling-the-rope/
Outtro music: Suno does Hamilton for this case https://suno.com/s/xPRkTjq5KQ4MPXLb
Peter's amicus brief: https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-1287/380641/20251024173045050_24-1287%2025-150%20Amicus%20Brief.pdf
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