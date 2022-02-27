Emergency Pod: The View From Prague + Future of the EU

Ivana Karásková, China Research Fellow and a Project Coordinator at the Association for International Affairs (AMO), shares her view from Central Europe.

We discuss

Why so many Europeans came out in the streets today

The German political about-face in favor of supporting Ukraine

What this means for the future of the EU

What Xi thinks about all of this

My half-baked sleep-deprived Biden hottakes

This podcast was recorded midday US time on Sunday the 27th.

Please consider making a donation to https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/faq/#menu

Outtro music: DakhaBrakha - Sho z-pod duba - ДахаБраха - Шо з-под дуба https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2VihbgWGF8

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