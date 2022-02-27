Emergency Pod: The View From Prague + Future of the EU

Ivana Karásková, China Research Fellow and a Project Coordinator at the Association for International Affairs (AMO), shares her view from Central Europe.
We discuss
Why so many Europeans came out in the streets today
The German political about-face in favor of supporting Ukraine
What this means for the future of the EU
What Xi thinks about all of this
My half-baked sleep-deprived Biden hottakes
This podcast was recorded midday US time on Sunday the 27th.
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Outtro music: DakhaBrakha - Sho z-pod duba - ДахаБраха - Шо з-под дуба https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2VihbgWGF8
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