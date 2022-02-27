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ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Emergency Pod: The View From Prague + Future of the EU
0:00
-30:32

Emergency Pod: The View From Prague + Future of the EU

<p>Ivana Karásková, China Research Fellow and a Project Coordinator at the Association for International Affairs (AMO), shares her view from Central Europe. </p><br><p>We discuss</p><ul><li>Why so many Europeans came out in the streets today</li><li>The G
Jordan Schneider

Ivana Karásková, China Research Fellow and a Project Coordinator at the Association for International Affairs (AMO), shares her view from Central Europe.

We discuss

  • Why so many Europeans came out in the streets today

  • The German political about-face in favor of supporting Ukraine

  • What this means for the future of the EU

  • What Xi thinks about all of this

  • My half-baked sleep-deprived Biden hottakes

This podcast was recorded midday US time on Sunday the 27th.

Please consider making a donation to https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/faq/#menu

Outtro music: DakhaBrakha - Sho z-pod duba - ДахаБраха - Шо з-под дуба https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2VihbgWGF8

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