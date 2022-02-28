Emergency Pod: Tooze and Klein on Nuclear War, The EU's Future, and What's Next

Adam Tooze and Matt Klein return to ChinaTalk to discuss the war in Ukraine.
We get into
Why Adam is as scared as he's ever been
What caused the EU to rally together
'NATO for Trade' for sanctions
What this means for Taiwan
Recorded on Sunday Feb 27th at 4pm est.
Please consider making a donation to https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/faq/#menu
Outtro Music: As Chumaks Rode to Crimea for Salt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1j9t7Bd_fg
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