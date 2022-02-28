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Emergency Pod: Tooze and Klein on Nuclear War, The EU's Future, and What's Next
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Emergency Pod: Tooze and Klein on Nuclear War, The EU's Future, and What's Next

<p>Adam Tooze and Matt Klein return to ChinaTalk to discuss the war in Ukraine.</p><br><p>We get into</p><ul><li>Why Adam is as scared as he's ever been</li><li>What caused the EU to rally together</li><li>'NATO for Trade' for sanctions</li><li>What this
Jordan Schneider

Adam Tooze and Matt Klein return to ChinaTalk to discuss the war in Ukraine.

We get into

  • Why Adam is as scared as he's ever been

  • What caused the EU to rally together

  • 'NATO for Trade' for sanctions

  • What this means for Taiwan

Recorded on Sunday Feb 27th at 4pm est.

Please consider making a donation to https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/faq/#menu

Outtro Music: As Chumaks Rode to Crimea for Salt https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1j9t7Bd_fg

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