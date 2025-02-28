EMERGENCY POD: Trump's Pivot to Putin, AGI + The Future of Warfare

Note: This episode was recorded Wednesday February 26th, two days before Zelenskyy's press conference with J.D. Vance and Trump in the White House.

Shashank Joshi (Defence Editor at The Economist) and Michael Horowitz (Biden's Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Development and Emerging Capabilities, now back at Penn) come on the show to discuss:

Ukraine's Chances on the Battlefield : We revisit J.D. Vance's tweet war with Shashank where he claims Ukraine is fated to lose, highlighting how war is nonlinear and dependent on political cohesion, economic strength, and defense industrial capacity beyond just manpower.

Trump's Pivot to Putin : We try to think through what Trump is doing with Ukraine and Russia at the strategic level and what the long term and second order consequences are.

AI and the Future of Warfare : We discuss of how AGI would transform warfare, with Horowitz suggesting progress will be incremental rather than revolutionary, emphasizing government adoption challenges over 0 to 1 technical breakthroughs.

"Precise Mass" in Combat : Ukrainian forces have demonstrated how AI-guided drones achieving 80%+ hit rates have changed battlefield dynamics, introducing the concept of "precise mass" - lower-cost precision systems deployed at scale across domains including air, land, and sea. See Mike's Foreign Affairs piece on the topic here: https://www.foreignaffairs.com/world/battles-precise-mass-technology-war-horowitz

Defense Innovation Challenges: Western bureaucratic processes severely impede military innovation, with Horowitz noting that reprogramming just 0.05% of the defense budget required over 40 congressional briefings, contrasting with Ukraine's wartime innovation speed and calling for acquisition reform.

Recommended Books:

Under the Nuclear Shadow by Fiona Cunningham

Army of None by Paul Scharre

Billion Dollar Spy by David Hoffman

Outtro Music:

Santigold, You'll Find a Way: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IodbPh7RkBw

Vampire Weekend, Walcott: https://open.spotify.com/track/0BZY839qKXibapu4S0GYE2?si=7ecc773a95ee4d62

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