EMERGENCY POD: Two Views from Israel on Hamas + China-Middle East Relations

We discuss their experience of the past few days, China's response, its broader policy and aspirations in the Middle East, and what comes next.

Our first guest is Carice Witte who is the founder and director of the SIGNAL Group.

Second in the episode is Ofir Dayan, a researcher at the Israel-China Policy Center at INSS.

Outtro music: World Champion, sung by family members and victims of terrorism https://youtu.be/yofkk5Vaif8?si=JskMFXK3-srR5z8L

Lyrics translation:

I'm a world champion in repressing

Anything that scares me, anything stressful, I put on mute

I'm a world champion in loving

Firstly myself, then at the stage and the street

The hardest is to give it to someone close

I'm a world champion in not being

In not solving your problems

Even the pictures on the walls

I wasn't the one who hanged them

I'm only in charge of the melodies

I'm a world champion in falling

And getting back up like a champ

You'll see, like a phoenix

I'm burning, but choosing every day to live on

I'm a world champion in wanting

At least trying

You'll see, how in the end

After the losses, the victory is so much sweeter

I'm a world champion

I'm a world champion in justifying

Weaknesses and desires

The urge is an old acquaintance

I know every old trick it keeps in its bag

But look, someday I'll be righteous

Deep down what I have is not enough, at all

I'm a little rat and life is a pipe1

Falling down the hole because I can't distinguish

Between good and evil, and where does it all lead to

You're being all usual

But soon we'll run out of fuse

I'm a world champion in falling

And getting back up like a champ

You'll see, like a phoenix

I'm burning, but choosing every day to live on

I'm a world champion in wanting

At least trying

You'll see, how in the end

After the losses, the victory is so much sweeter

I'm a world champion

I'm a world champion in compensating

Apologizing and pleasing

Sinning, cleansing myself

Exposing, covering up

Say, how can one write songs with a thousand expectations

Millions of views

I'm a world champion in falling

And getting back up like a champ

You'll see, like a phoenix

I'm burning, but choosing every day to live on

I'm a world champion

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