EMERGENCY POD: Two Views from Israel on Hamas + China-Middle East Relations

We discuss their experience of the past few days, China's response, its broader policy and aspirations in the Middle East, and what comes next.
Our first guest is Carice Witte who is the founder and director of the SIGNAL Group.
Second in the episode is Ofir Dayan, a researcher at the Israel-China Policy Center at INSS.
Outtro music: World Champion, sung by family members and victims of terrorism https://youtu.be/yofkk5Vaif8?si=JskMFXK3-srR5z8L
Lyrics translation:
I'm a world champion in repressing
Anything that scares me, anything stressful, I put on mute
I'm a world champion in loving
Firstly myself, then at the stage and the street
The hardest is to give it to someone close
I'm a world champion in not being
In not solving your problems
Even the pictures on the walls
I wasn't the one who hanged them
I'm only in charge of the melodies
I'm a world champion in falling
And getting back up like a champ
You'll see, like a phoenix
I'm burning, but choosing every day to live on
I'm a world champion in wanting
At least trying
You'll see, how in the end
After the losses, the victory is so much sweeter
I'm a world champion
I'm a world champion in justifying
Weaknesses and desires
The urge is an old acquaintance
I know every old trick it keeps in its bag
But look, someday I'll be righteous
Deep down what I have is not enough, at all
I'm a little rat and life is a pipe1
Falling down the hole because I can't distinguish
Between good and evil, and where does it all lead to
You're being all usual
But soon we'll run out of fuse
I'm a world champion in falling
And getting back up like a champ
You'll see, like a phoenix
I'm burning, but choosing every day to live on
I'm a world champion in wanting
At least trying
You'll see, how in the end
After the losses, the victory is so much sweeter
I'm a world champion
I'm a world champion in compensating
Apologizing and pleasing
Sinning, cleansing myself
Exposing, covering up
Say, how can one write songs with a thousand expectations
Millions of views
I'm a world champion in falling
And getting back up like a champ
You'll see, like a phoenix
I'm burning, but choosing every day to live on
I'm a world champion
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