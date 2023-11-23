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ChinaTalk
Emergency Pod: We Are So Back! OpenAI Drama and US-China
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Emergency Pod: We Are So Back! OpenAI Drama and US-China

Jordan Schneider

Rohit Krishnan of Strange Loop Canon and I kibbitz about this weekend's OpenAI drama as well as the safety and US-China regulatory dynamics likely raised in the discussions with the board.

Some content we discussed:

  • Jade Leung PhD thesis: https://ora.ox.ac.uk/objects/uuid:ea3c7cb8-2464-45f1-a47c-c7b568f27665

  • Jeff Ding and Jenny Xiao's piece: https://www.governance.ai/research-paper/recent-trends-chinas-llm-landscape

  • The Foreign Affairs piece: https://www.foreignaffairs.com/china/illusion-chinas-ai-prowess-regulation

Image made by my mother on DALLE to represent Altman getting fired for the family groupchat.

Outtro music:

  • Happy Survival https://open.spotify.com/track/5txZKim1ruceUUhDlU84yc?si=b0d183344163418d

  • It'l All Be Over: https://open.spotify.com/track/1KFtR58Hn1nQ9fR0DRnC9n?si=512636c8caf24610

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

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