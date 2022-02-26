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ChinaTalk
Emergency Pod: What's Driving Putin, Sanctions, Drugs, Echoes from History, Xi, Chips
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Emergency Pod: What's Driving Putin, Sanctions, Drugs, Echoes from History, Xi, Chips

<p><a href="https://twitter.com/crmiller1?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Chris Miller</a> of Tufts joins to discuss</p><ul><li>Why Putin invaded</li><li>Why he humiliated his security coun
Jordan Schneider

Chris Miller of Tufts joins to discuss

  • Why Putin invaded

  • Why he humiliated his security council

  • If Putin is on drugs

  • US public opinion and the politics of sanctions

  • Sanctions' impact on the Russian economy

  • Russia/China tech trade in the context of global sanctions

  • The far-reaching implications of Ukrainian heroism

This show was recorded on Feb 26.

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