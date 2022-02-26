Emergency Pod: What's Driving Putin, Sanctions, Drugs, Echoes from History, Xi, Chips

Chris Miller of Tufts joins to discuss
Why Putin invaded
Why he humiliated his security council
If Putin is on drugs
US public opinion and the politics of sanctions
Sanctions' impact on the Russian economy
Russia/China tech trade in the context of global sanctions
The far-reaching implications of Ukrainian heroism
This show was recorded on Feb 26.
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