EMERGENCY PODCAST: New Tech Export Controls with Kevin Wolf

The US Commerce Department just dropped 100+ pages of new export control regulations that have the potential to reshape the future of the global semiconductor industry. But will these regs stop China from getting below 14nm? Is that a goal even worth pursuing? Are they really enforceable? And what are the tradeoffs baked into taking a unilateral vs multilateral approach?

To discuss, I have on today Kevin Wolf, partner at the law firm Akin Gump and former BIS official with thirty years' experience in the field, to explain what it all means. We recorded this show Sunday October 9th.

Cover art was created by midjourney with the prompt: "cyberpunk bureaucrat managing an export control regime"

I could not find any good supercomputer music so this week's outtro music is a puerto rican banger by Mora and Jhay Cortez, perhaps reflecting the emotions MIIT employees are feeling at the moment?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vgyn7_e9ReQ

The views I express in this show do not reflect those of my employer the Rhodium Group.

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