Emergency Second Breakfast: Venezuela

ChinaTalkEmergency Second Breakfast: Venezuela1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:11:49-1:11:49Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Emergency Second Breakfast: VenezuelaJordan SchneiderJan 06, 2026ShareThe gang (Justin Mc, Tony Stark and Eric Robinson) and I talk about what the hell just happened this past weekend and what it all means.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoicesDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksChinaTalkDeep coverage of technology, China, US policy, and war. We feature original analysis alongside interviews with leading thinkers and policymakers.Deep coverage of technology, China, US policy, and war. We feature original analysis alongside interviews with leading thinkers and policymakers.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJordan SchneiderRecent EpisodesHow AI Becomes a Political CrisisAug 24 • Jordan SchneiderLessons from the American Civil WarAug 21 • Jordan SchneiderNorth Korea's MessiahAug 19 • Jordan SchneiderThe Rise of China’s Electric Vehicle IndustryAug 17 • Jordan SchneiderChina's Best Music in 2026 (So Far)Aug 14 • Jordan Schneider$75k Contest Launch! ChinaTalk Hiring + Evals for the Situation RoomAug 10 • Jordan SchneiderWarTalk: Out of Ammo for Real + Are CCAs Dumb?Aug 7 • Jordan SchneiderThe FCC's New Robot RulesAug 6 • Jordan Schneider