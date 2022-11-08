Export controls for AI: Will they work?

Do export controls work? And will they work for AI? Meet Emily Weinstein and Tim Hwang. They're research fellows at Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) and have written a paper on the goals of export controls and whether what the US government is trying to achieve with them is clear.

We discuss

Did the US inadvertently help China make better missiles?

How export controls have hurt some US industries' international competitiveness.

What export controls can - and can't - do to prevent technology from being developed abroad.

Important questions about the management of bowling alleys and churches.

Here's the paper we discussed: https://cset.georgetown.edu/publication/decoupling-in-strategic-technologies/

Annotated bibliography: https://cset.georgetown.edu/publication/from-cold-war-sanctions-to-weaponized-interdependence/

Trade Journal Collective: https://www.tradejournalcooperative.com/

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Outro music: Noodles and Butter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlP-J5rssa0

Episode cover art made using Midjourney.

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