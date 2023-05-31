Flournoy on US-China and DoD Innovation

Michele Flournoy, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under Obama, CNAS founder, and co-founder of WestExec Advisors, returns to ChinaTalk to discuss:
How the Biden Administration is trying to re-engage with China
Reflections on innovation in defense, AI, and the war in Ukraine
ChinaTalk meetup in NYC this Friday! https://partiful.com/e/taNb35oaCKjglbHHdEA1
Reuters reporting: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/why-us-delayed-china-sanctions-after-shooting-down-spy-balloon-2023-05-11/
New Yorker piece: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/05/29/two-weeks-at-the-front-in-ukraine
Socila history of the machine gun: https://www.amazon.com/Social-History-Machine-Gun/dp/0801833582
Outtro music: the great Tina Turner with Marvin Gaye: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTsy-uPvQoY
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