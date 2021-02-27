故事FM (China's "This American Life") Founder Talks Storytelling in Modern China

Aizhe, 故事FM's founder, runs the leading Chinese language podcast. His show gives a platform for everyday Chinese to tell their stories. We talked about his show and the state of journalism in modern China. Aizhe is a personal hero of mine and I'm so grateful I had this opportunity to record this episode.

Aizhe would love to get in touch with American podcast producers, so if you are one, please don't be shy. Reach out to me and I'll put you in touch!

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at www.glow.fm/chinatalk

Outtro music: Haze by OBO3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abjvaYqMUw4

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