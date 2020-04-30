ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Forging an Innovation Base Alliance
0:00
-38:35

Forging an Innovation Base Alliance

America has allies with solid tech. But can the US leverage these relationships to help preserve its technological edge over China? In this conversation, building off a recent , Dan Kliman, Kristine Lee and Joshua Hitt dive deep into international...
Jordan Schneider

America has allies with solid tech. But can the US leverage these relationships to help preserve its technological edge over China? In this conversation, building off a recent CNAS report, Dan Kliman, Kristine Lee and Joshua Hitt dive deep into international defense innovation, Japan-China relations, and China's international tech ambitions. 

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