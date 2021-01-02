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Great Power Competition with Richard Danzig
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Great Power Competition with Richard Danzig

On the second joint episode of Acquisition Talk and ChinaTalk, Richard Danzig, a Secretary of the Navy under Clinton, discusses US-China relations and military innovation. Richard is a Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins APL, a former Secretary of the...
Jordan Schneider

On the second joint episode of Acquisition Talk and ChinaTalk, Richard Danzig, a Secretary of the Navy under Clinton, discusses US-China relations and military innovation. Richard is a Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins APL, a former Secretary of the Navy, and a fiction guy. We traverse a number of subjects, including:

  • How the risk of war with China is reflected in trade policy

  • The problems regulators face in high-tech industries

  • Views on growing the US Navy to 500 ships

  • How US prime contracts differ from state-owned enterprises

  • Whether the Chinese are more risk-tolerant than the US

His book recs include:

Outtro music "LL Cool J" by Ansr J 

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