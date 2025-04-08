GreatDepressionTalk with SemiAnalysis and Asianometry

Doug gives his "we're heading for the end of the dollar-based world order" take.

Dylan has no idea what he's talking about when it comes to macro or politics.

We fail to arrive at the 2011 Obama-Boehner deal.

I had a fever during the recording so don't really talk.

1930s-energy outtro music:

Victoria Spivey, Detroit Moan, 1936 https://open.spotify.com/track/7L3GgSuguDJXi1msw6Pe7W?si=ab99d3eea65647eb

Judy Garland, Over the Rainbow, 1938 https://open.spotify.com/track/3wAIcORchxdSkWv6v5AkaU?si=b6bfe7a8249147bb

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