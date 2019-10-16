Hashing out China tech with Lulu Chen

Bloomberg technology reporter Lulu Chen gives the scoop on the tech world in China: what’s to come for Alibaba under newly minted CEO Daniel Zhang, the long-standing grudge Meituan CEO Wang Xing holds against Jack Ma, the Communist Party’s growing presence within technology companies, and her own views on reporting on tech in China.
2:07: Hong Kong protests
24:03: Daniel Zhang’s new venture
28:11: Meituan drama
36:22: International expansion of Chinese tech
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