History and Future of Global Patent Policy

Thanks to The Innovation Alliance for sponsoring this episode. The Innovation Alliance is a coalition of research and development-based technology companies representing innovators, patent owners, and stakeholders who believe in the critical importance of maintaining a strong patent system that supports innovative enterprises of all sizes.

To discuss the domestic and international implications of patent policy, ChinaTalk interviewed Brian Pomper. Brian was the Chief International Trade Counsel to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, and he is now a partner at Akin Gump.

We discuss:

The history of America’s innovation hegemony, from the signing of the Constitution to patent trolls and Elon Musk

Why big tech companies spent decades systematically attacking the foundations of the US patent system

The thermonuclear patent war of Apple vs Samsung

The evolution of Standard Essential Patents (SEPs) as a battleground for emerging tech competition

Why China’s approach to patent litigation is causing controversy in Europe

The intersection of patent policy and international trade agreements.

Outtro music: Minitel Rose - Magic Powder (Youtube Link)

Here's the 2-hour show on global tech standards from the ChinaTalk archives: Global Standards: What's the Deal? Spotify link, Apple Podcasts Link

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