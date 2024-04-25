History and Future of India-China Relations

India’s elections are underway! What does the future hold for the world’s largest democracy? Will the election results impact India-China relations? What about India-US relations?

To discuss, ChinaTalk interviewed Dr. Raja Mohan, Director of the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore.

Co-hosting today is James Crabtree, author of The Billionaire Raj.

We get into:

What the border disputes between China and India can tell us about the political economy of the two nations;

The anti-imperial history that frames India-China relations;

Modi’s election prospects and India’s spirit of democracy;

What score Biden’s diplomatic team has earned in Southeast Asia;

Criticisms of Modi and accusations of democratic backsliding;

Opportinities for friction in the US-India relationship, including Trump tariffs, immigration, and Russia;

Whether the US is making a “bad bet” on India, and how India is prepared to involve itself during an invasion of Taiwan.

Outtro Music: Jhoome Jo Pathaan Vishal-Shekhar, Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Kumaar https://open.spotify.com/track/6FAYpZ4jve8vpvTwUvjK6H?si=66c7c984fd52497cs

12 Bande 12 Bande - song and lyrics by Varinder Brar | Spotify

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