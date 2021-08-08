ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Hot Space Summer: China's Commercial Space Boom
0:00
-31:08

Hot Space Summer: China's Commercial Space Boom

China’s space startups can't find their customer base
Jordan Schneider

In 2019, Thomas Colvin, Irina Liu and Shirley Han at the Science and Technology Policy Institute (https://www.ida.org/ida-ffrdcs/science-and-technology-policy-institute) were part of a team of researchers that published what is to date the most comprehensive English-language overview (https://www.ida.org/research-and-publications/publications/all/e/ev/evaluation-of-chinas-commercial-space-sector) of China’s growing space industry.

We discuss

  • Why Chinese space startups say business acumen is one of their biggest weaknesses

  • How ITAR actually helped China’s space industry grow

  • The space market in the developing world

  • The state of my internet cables

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://glow.fm/chinatalk/ 

Outro Music: Mi fai impassire by BLANCO ft. Sfera Ebbasta https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJNOkLCIg5Y

Get bonus content on Patreon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture