Hot Space Summer: China's Commercial Space Boom

In 2019, Thomas Colvin, Irina Liu and Shirley Han at the Science and Technology Policy Institute (https://www.ida.org/ida-ffrdcs/science-and-technology-policy-institute) were part of a team of researchers that published what is to date the most comprehensive English-language overview (https://www.ida.org/research-and-publications/publications/all/e/ev/evaluation-of-chinas-commercial-space-sector) of China’s growing space industry.

We discuss

Why Chinese space startups say business acumen is one of their biggest weaknesses

How ITAR actually helped China’s space industry grow

The space market in the developing world

The state of my internet cables

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Outro Music: Mi fai impassire by BLANCO ft. Sfera Ebbasta https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJNOkLCIg5Y

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