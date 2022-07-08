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How Abe Reshaped Japan (Repost)
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How Abe Reshaped Japan (Repost)

Recorded July 2021. Abe Shinzo is second only to Xi as the most consequential East Asian politician of the 21st century
Jordan Schneider

In light of Abe's assassination, I thought it would be worthwhile to reflect on the man and his legacy.

Last year I recorded an episode discussing Abe Shinzo, second only to Xi as the most consequential East Asian politician of the 21st century. Tobias Harris of the Center for American Progress joined to discuss his new biography of Abe, The Iconoclast.

Tobias and I discussed

  • His dramatic rise, fall, and rise again to power

  • How he reshaped governance in Japan through bureaucratic reform

  • How he managed relations with the US and China

  • How tasty his wife's Izakaya is

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Outtro Music: あそびたりない by Pop Art Town

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icqfJx_0_W0&list=PL0Lwt5eNBHLmL8zP03KbqekrRbje8FCbu&index=92

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