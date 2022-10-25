How AI is Unlocking Creativity

The AI revolution in art is coming, not in decades but months and years. What does this mean for creativity and how will it change the way artists work?

Meet Campfire creative director Steve Coulson. He recently produced an entire comic book using images created by the midjourney AI art generator. Together with my brother Phil Schneider cohosting, we discuss:

Whether using tech to generate art is taking money from already struggling artists

How AI will end the stock photography industry

Why Xi Jinping is banned on midjourney

How young artists can get a leg up by learning to use AI

The challenge of using AI generator tools when you don't speak English

Check out Steve's comic Summer Island here: https://campfirenyc.com/summer-island/

Outro music: Antonio Vivaldi "Vedro con mio diletto" from Il Giustino by Jakub Józef Orliński (counter-tenor) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF4YXv6ZIuE

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