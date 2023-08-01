How Can the Pentagon Trust AI?

How is the DoD thinking about deploying AI? What are the challenges and opportunities involved in building out AI assurance?

To discuss, I brought on Dr. Jane Pinelis, Chief AI Engineer The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. She was previously the Chief of the Test, Evaluation, and Assessment branch at the Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). Prior to joining the JAIC, Dr. Pinelis served as the Director of Test and Evaluation for USDI’s Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Functional Team, better known as Project Maven.

Cohosting is Karson Elmgren of CSET.

Outtro music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgzGwKwLmgM

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