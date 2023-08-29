How China Regulates AI

How does the public, corporations, academia and civil society end up directly influencing some of China's most important regulations? What's the trajectory of China's approach to AI?

Matt Sheehan of CIEP returns to discuss the AI regulatory policy process in China!

Matt's paper: https://carnegieendowment.org/2023/07/10/china-s-ai-regulations-and-how-they-get-made-pub-90117

Outtro music: 曾涵江Cup ：天选 CHOSEN ONE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OB607_3sDYQ

Image: I took an image from Dunhuang and prompted it with "artificial intelligence"

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