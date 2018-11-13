ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
How Chinese Firms Succeed and Fail at Internationalizing (Featuring Bytedance)
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How Chinese Firms Succeed and Fail at Internationalizing (Featuring Bytedance)

What is Bytedance and how does it make its money? How do politics and culture get in the way of Chinese firms' internationalization efforts? What can Chinese phones in Africa and electric buses in LA teach us about localization challenges? Elliott...
Jordan Schneider

What is Bytedance and how does it make its money? How do politics and culture get in the way of Chinese firms' internationalization efforts? What can Chinese phones in Africa and electric buses in LA teach us about localization challenges? Elliott Zaagman, co-host of TechNode's China Tech Investor podcast, takes on these issues for the latest episode of ChinaEconTalk. Get bonus content on Patreon

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