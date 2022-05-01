How Chinese Ink Painting Survived the CCP

How did Chinese painting, arguably the elitist of arts, fare during the Cultural Revolution? To discuss ink paintings, socialist realism, oil paintings and the political upheavals that formed their backdrop, I’m joined by artist Arnold Chang and Curator of Chinese Paintings at the MET in NY, Joe Scheier-Dawlberg.

We discuss:

Whether chaotic periods produce the best art

The role of escapism in the creation of Chinese paintings

Painting, the CCP and the four olds

Why so many Chinese paintings have writing on them

Which university exhibited a 12 by 20 foot oil painting of yours truly without prior permission

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James Cahill lecture series: https://ieas.berkeley.edu/publications/ieas-publications/james-cahill-video-lectures/pure-and-remote-view-all-lectures

Cover art is the random giant painting of me.

Check out my teacher's paintings here! https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/KnvizfUxkr6TDlZk6sf6_Q

Outtro music: 良宵引, a Ming dynasty banger https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s99gDVECTro

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