How does AI actually work, anyways?

Data scientist Bryan Cheong breaks down how AI actually works, creating video using AI and how the technology is being used beyond image and language models.

Also, I've got a meetup March 7th in Palo Alto! https://partiful.com/e/dVY7k51xQX4WhNr6AUcH

Joined by Zheng, we also discuss:

The farmers in India using AI for marketing

Denoising and weights, the tech behind AI image generation tools

What's next for developments in AI

Singapore's tech scene

Outro music: 我說所有的酒都不如你 by 房東的貓 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2zj74iK1MI

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