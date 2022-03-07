How Eastern Europe Sees China and The War in Ukraine

Matej Šimalčík, Executive Director of the Central European Institute of Asian Studies, joins from Bratislava to discuss:
The reception of BRI in Eastern and Central Europe 10 years on
How the war will accelerate changes in opinion towards China
Jordan and Matej reminiscing about Pohoda, the greatest music festival on the planet (my writeup from 2015 https://medium.com/@jordanschneider/pohoda-the-world-s-greatest-music-festival-675f3da2ae24)
This conversation was recorded Feb 27th.
Outtro music (a slovak banger): gleb - Zešlach Crunk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMxLdOQns_o
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