ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
How Eastern Europe Sees China and The War in Ukraine
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How Eastern Europe Sees China and The War in Ukraine

<p>Matej Šimalčík, Executive Director of the Central European Institute of Asian Studies, joins from Bratislava to discuss:</p><p><br></p><ul><li>The reception of BRI in Eastern and Central Europe 10 years on</li><li>How the war will accelerate changes in
Jordan Schneider

Matej Šimalčík, Executive Director of the Central European Institute of Asian Studies, joins from Bratislava to discuss:

  • The reception of BRI in Eastern and Central Europe 10 years on

  • How the war will accelerate changes in opinion towards China

  • Jordan and Matej reminiscing about Pohoda, the greatest music festival on the planet (my writeup from 2015 https://medium.com/@jordanschneider/pohoda-the-world-s-greatest-music-festival-675f3da2ae24)

This conversation was recorded Feb 27th.

Outtro music (a slovak banger): gleb - Zešlach Crunk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMxLdOQns_o

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