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ChinaTalk
How Rep. Gallagher Would Fix Congress and Beat China
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How Rep. Gallagher Would Fix Congress and Beat China

Jordan Schneider

This was a good episode. Mike Gallagher, Chair of the Select Committee on China, has some thoughtful thoughts! We get into:

  • How he would fix Congress

  • Why the early Cold War is still relevant today

  • What he took away from his time in Iraq and the Eisenhower Archives

  • Why all you should really do to understand China is listen to ChinaTalk and read our substack (at https://www.chinatalk.media/)

My book rec: https://www.amazon.com/Men-Machines-Modern-Times-Press/dp/0262529319

Outtro music, Ella Fitzgerald, My Cousin in Milwaukee https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWy9XjHt324

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