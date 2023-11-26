How Rep. Gallagher Would Fix Congress and Beat China

This was a good episode. Mike Gallagher, Chair of the Select Committee on China, has some thoughtful thoughts! We get into:

How he would fix Congress

Why the early Cold War is still relevant today

What he took away from his time in Iraq and the Eisenhower Archives

Why all you should really do to understand China is listen to ChinaTalk and read our substack (at https://www.chinatalk.media/)

My book rec: https://www.amazon.com/Men-Machines-Modern-Times-Press/dp/0262529319

Outtro music, Ella Fitzgerald, My Cousin in Milwaukee https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWy9XjHt324

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