ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
How Sanctions Fail US Policymakers
0:00
-34:50

How Sanctions Fail US Policymakers

And What To Do About It
Jordan Schneider

Eddie Fishman, who worked in Obama's State Department's Policy Planning Staff, joins to discuss his recent articles on sanctions and the world order

If you know of any job opportunities (or just wanna say hi!) do reach out. I'm at Jorschneider@gmail.com or @jordanschnyc on twitter.

And as always, the newsletter and Patreon

Intro music: 一丢丢 by AR

Outtro music: selection from the 说唱听我的 cypher

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