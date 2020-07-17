How Sanctions Fail US Policymakers

Eddie Fishman, who worked in Obama's State Department's Policy Planning Staff, joins to discuss his recent articles on sanctions and the world order.

If you know of any job opportunities (or just wanna say hi!) do reach out. I'm at Jorschneider@gmail.com or @jordanschnyc on twitter.

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Intro music: 一丢丢 by AR

Outtro music: selection from the 说唱听我的 cypher

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