ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
How the Party Takes its Propaganda Global
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How the Party Takes its Propaganda Global

What are the CCP's international propaganda goals? How is it faring in the battle to define COVID-19's winners and losers? of the German Marshall Fund's Alliance for Securing Democracy brings the mirth in these dark times. We also go into tech and...
Jordan Schneider

What are the CCP's international propaganda goals? How is it faring in the battle to define COVID-19's winners and losers? Matt Schrader of the German Marshall Fund's Alliance for Securing Democracy brings the mirth in these dark times. We also go into tech and discrimination, stories from time working at China Daily and SmartAir, as well as Matt's favorite Overwatch characters.

The audio gets better in the second half I promise.

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