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How the US Won Back Chip Manufacturing
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How the US Won Back Chip Manufacturing

State capacity from scratch
Jordan Schneider

We’re here for a CHIPS Act megapod, in person with Mike Schmidt and Todd Fisher, the director and founding CIO of the CHIPS Program Office, respectively.

We discuss…

  • The mechanisms behind the success of the CHIPS Act,

  • What CHIPS can teach us about other industrial policy challenges, like APIs and rare earths,

  • What it takes to build a successful industrial policy implementation team,

  • How the fear of “another Solyndra” is holding back US industrial policy,

  • Chris Miller’s recent interest in revitalizing America’s chemical industry.

This post is a collaboration with the Factory Settings Substack: https://www.factorysettings.org/. Subscribe for more insights from former CHIPS Program Office leaders!

Suno song link: https://suno.com/s/wwVYK10LfrAD5zK2

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