How the US Won Back Chip Manufacturing

We’re here for a CHIPS Act megapod, in person with Mike Schmidt and Todd Fisher, the director and founding CIO of the CHIPS Program Office, respectively.

We discuss…

The mechanisms behind the success of the CHIPS Act,

What CHIPS can teach us about other industrial policy challenges, like APIs and rare earths,

What it takes to build a successful industrial policy implementation team,

How the fear of “another Solyndra” is holding back US industrial policy,

Chris Miller’s recent interest in revitalizing America’s chemical industry.

This post is a collaboration with the Factory Settings Substack: https://www.factorysettings.org/. Subscribe for more insights from former CHIPS Program Office leaders!

Suno song link: https://suno.com/s/wwVYK10LfrAD5zK2

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