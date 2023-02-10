How YOU Can Change S&T Policy

How does one organization turn expert knowledge into real policy change? Dan Correa, CEO of the Federation of American Scientists and Founder of the Day One Project, discusses the power of policy entrepreneurship and shares examples of the ideas his nonprofit helped turn into legislation.

We'll delve into the nitty-gritty of policymaking and explore topics such as:

How to make meetings with government officials more productive.

The importance of pre-work in preparing good ideas and the role experts can play in shaping policy.

Why it's sometimes better to focus on practical solutions rather than comprehensive strategies.

Why think tanks always feel the need to create comprehensive, hundred-page strategies.

Article about the creation of the development finance corporation: https://www.cgdev.org/publication/how-might-think-tanks-make-real-things-happen-lessons-creation-dfc

Check out the Substack at ChinaTalk.media.

Cover art is midjourney taking a rothko that I then prompted with "innovation"

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