HR McMaster on His Time as NSA, China, and History's Role in Policymaking

HR McMaster was Trump's National Security Advisor and, it seems, a ChinaTalk superfan. We talk about his time in government, what the US missed about China and what to do about it, and which Seinfeld character would make the best NSA.

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://glow.fm/chinatalk/

Sign up for the weekly ChinaTalk newsletter at https://chinatalk.substack.com/

Get bonus content on Patreon



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices