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ChinaTalk

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ChinaTalk
HR McMaster on His Time as NSA, China, and History's Role in Policymaking
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HR McMaster on His Time as NSA, China, and History's Role in Policymaking

Also, Seinfeld and George Clinton!?
Jordan Schneider

HR McMaster was Trump's National Security Advisor and, it seems, a ChinaTalk superfan. We talk about his time in government, what the US missed about China and what to do about it, and which Seinfeld character would make the best NSA.

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