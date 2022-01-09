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ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Imperial Japan + Export Controls = Pearl Harbor!?
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Imperial Japan + Export Controls = Pearl Harbor!?

<p>What can US-China relations learn from US-Japan relations in the leadup to WWII? To discuss, I’m joined by Stony Brook University’s Michael Barnhart, author of the 1987 <em>Japan Prepares for Total War: The Search for Economic Security, 1919–1941</em>
Jordan Schneider

What can US-China relations learn from US-Japan relations in the leadup to WWII? To discuss, I’m joined by Stony Brook University’s Michael Barnhart, author of the 1987 Japan Prepares for Total War: The Search for Economic Security, 1919–1941 and the more recent Can You Beat Churchill?: Teaching History through Simulations (https://www.amazon.com/Can-You-Beat-Churchill-Simulations/dp/1501755641), with Scholar’s Stage essayist Tanner Greer (@Scholars_Stage) cohosting.

We discuss

  • What motivated Japan to invade China

  • Why FDR was particularly worried about a Japanese invasion of the USSR

  • Why Japan and the Nazis thought the West would be on their side

  • The benefits of paying attention to mid level bureaucrats

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Outro music: Bei Mir Bist Du Shein by The Andrew Sisters https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe2UXccid40

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