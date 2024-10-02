Imperial Legacy Part 2: 1949 to Xi's Death

Welcome back to part two of our interview with Yasheng Huang 黄亚生, the author of The Rise and Fall of the EAST: How Exams, Autocracy, Stability, and Technology Brought China Success and Why They Might Lead to Its Decline.

We cover a lot of ground in this two-hour installment. During the first hour, we discuss…

The aspects of imperial China’s governance Mao chose to embrace, and those he chose to abandon,

The factors enabling Mao’s radical policies compared to imperial rulers,

Why China was able to grow so much faster than India, despite the setbacks of the Cultural Revolution,

Statistical approaches for evaluating the effectiveness of autocratic development models,

China’s economic reforms and rural development policies in the 1980s,

How the events of 1989 permanently altered China’s trajectory,

Whether the rise of Xi Jinping was inevitable,

In the second hour, we discuss...

The Steelman case for why China needed a leader like Xi Jinping,

What sets Xi apart from his predecessors,

Succession challenges and the importance of term limits in authoritarian states,

Why engagement with China failed to produce political liberalization,

How the US could have better leveraged economic relations with China,

Creative approaches to human rights advocacy in China.

Outro music: Nothing to My Name (一无所有) by Cui Jian (崔健) (Youtube Link)

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