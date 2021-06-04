In-Q-Tel on Chips, CFIUS, and The Valley of Death

Dr. Yan Zheng, senior technical staff specializing in microelectronics at In-Q-Tel, discusses
What it's like to invest in startups for the CIA and the rest of the US intelligence community
What's broken in the early stage chip ecosystem and how to fix it
Why the US government should consider expanding its direct investments in hard tech companies
How the US needs to counterbalance CFIUS with carrots
How anti-Asian violence has influenced the research community
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Outtro music: ICE - 随便玩玩 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RIS09dQjSQ
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