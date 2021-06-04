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ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
In-Q-Tel on Chips, CFIUS, and The Valley of Death
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In-Q-Tel on Chips, CFIUS, and The Valley of Death

Dr. Yan Zheng, senior technical staff specializing in microelectronics at In-Q-Tel, discusses What it's like to invest in startups for the CIA and the rest of the US intelligence community What's broken in the early stage chip ecosystem and how to...
Jordan Schneider

Dr. Yan Zheng, senior technical staff specializing in microelectronics at In-Q-Tel, discusses

  • What it's like to invest in startups for the CIA and the rest of the US intelligence community

  • What's broken in the early stage chip ecosystem and how to fix it

  • Why the US government should consider expanding its direct investments in hard tech companies

  • How the US needs to counterbalance CFIUS with carrots

  • How anti-Asian violence has influenced the research community 

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Outtro music: ICE - 随便玩玩 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RIS09dQjSQ

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