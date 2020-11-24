Incoming NSA Jake Sullivan on an Alternative Vision for US-China Relations

President-Elect Joe Biden just tapped Jake Sullivan to serve as his first National Security Advisor, the most important foreign policy role in the White House. In light of this announcement, I'm rerunning an episode we recorded in late 2019.

Jake Sullivan previously served in the Obama administration as National Security Advisor to Vice President Joe Biden and Director of Policy Planning at the U.S. State Department.

Check out my newsletter at https://chinatalk.substack.com/. In the most recent edition, I do a deep dive comparing the HR McMaster and Sullivan interviews.

Do consider supporting this show at https://glow.fm/chinatalk/ if you're enjoying the two episode/week pace I'm currently keeping up.

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