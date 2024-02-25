India's Chip War

Why can India design chips with the best of them but has completely failed to develop fabs, much less a broader electronics industry? To discuss, I have on Pranay Kotasthane, former chip designer at TI and Qualcomm who now works at the Takshashila Institution and is the author of the new book When the Chips are Down.

Chris Miller of Chip War cohosts.

We get into:

How the political economy of technology in India led to world class software and services but underwhelming manufacturing

Why India was slower to the uptake than China that socialism really sucks at getting your country rich

What it takes to design a chip.

Outtro music: Ye Jo Des Hai Tera https://youtu.be/4tiVPuLbbHg?feature=shared

Image: spectacular Mughal painting of an elephant currently on at the Met. that I prompted with semiconductor alot https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/825607?pkgids=906

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